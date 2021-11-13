Agent 007 the spy who loved me / On Network 4 Roger Moore for the third time James Bond

Agent 007 the spy who loved me, film directed by Lewis Gilbert

Agent 007 the spy who loved me will be broadcast on Rete 4 today, 13 November, starting from 9.30 pm; prime time for an old high-voltage movie. This hit 007 movie was released in UK cinemas on 7 July 1977, premiered at the Odeon Theater. It is the tenth film in the James Bond saga and has The Spy Who Loved Me as its original title. Under the direction of Lewis Gilbert, English director and screenwriter with thirty films already in charge, The Spy Who Loved Me has always as protagonist the timeless Roger Moore for the third time in this role. In the cast we also find actors of the caliber of Curd Jurgensen, winner of the Volpi Cup in 1955 at the twentieth Venice film festival, Barbara Bach, an acclaimed American actress and Richard Kiel, in the famous role of Shark.

Agent 007 the spy who loved me, the plot

Let’s read the plot from Agent 007 the spy who loved me. James Bond is commissioned by M to find the person responsible for two serious disappearances: a British submarine and a Soviet submarine. At the same time, the beautiful Anya Amasova, codenamed Triple X, is commissioned by Moscow to do the same. The two agents, after careful investigations that take them to Cairo, decide to ally and join forces to defeat the ferocious killer Shark. In the various searches between the two, something more than an alliance is born but Anya will discover that Bond is responsible for the death of her boyfriend, and swears a terrible revenge. Meanwhile, the two agents discover that the disappearance of the two submarines is nothing more than the intent to launch nuclear missiles to destroy Moscow and New York; and to ignite a global nuclear war that would allow Stromberg to found a new civilization under water. But Bond manages to reprogram the submarines, making them collide with each other. In the dramatic final scene Anya points the gun at Bond’s head to avenge her beloved but she realizes she has forgiven him and the two end up in an intimate embrace.

