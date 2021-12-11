Agent Arthur: ‘He can leave Juve in January, Bernardeschi …’ | First page

Federico Pastorello takes stock of the future of a couple of his new clients: Arthur and Bernardeschi. The agent of the two Juventus players he stated in an interview with Tuttosport: “Arthur was chosen for Sarri and let’s say that he has characteristics, even physical ones, that don’t go well with Allegri’s football. In Turin they are happy with Arthur and how he left after the surgery, but having a player of this level on the bench is a shame. And then there is the World Cup: Tite, the coach of Brazil, told Arthur he keeps his job, but as long as he plays. For January we are not ruling out anything: Spain, but also Italy or England “.

ON BERNARDESCHI – “There has always been a special chemistry with Federico, sooner or later it had to happen. In addition to being a European champion, he is a boy with a great depth of soul and attributes: just think of the penalties kicked at Euro 2020. He is a top professional: he takes care of nutrition and sleep in a maniacal way like Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he had a good relationship. We have a clear action plan for the future. We also evaluate the stay at Juventus, let’s not forget that Federico strongly wanted the bianconeri when he was at Fiorentina and he put his face to it in first person. For now there have been no contacts with Juve, we’ll see … “.