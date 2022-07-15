Agent confirms discussion between Trump and Secret Service on January 6

Hutchinson: Trump approved of chants asking to hang Pence 2:57

(CNN) — A Washington police officer confirmed to the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, details about a heated exchange former President Donald Trump had with the Secret Service when he was told he couldn’t go to the US Capitol after a rally, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The Metropolitan Police Department agent was in the motorcade with Trump’s Secret Service on Jan. 6 and recounted what he saw to commission investigators, according to the source.

A commission spokesman declined to comment. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The description of the angry exchange between Trump and the Secret Service was a shocking moment during the June testimony of former White House adviser Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said he heard a secondhand account from then-White House Deputy Secretary Tony Ornato that Trump was so angry at his Secret Service detail for preventing him from going to Capitol Hill on the day of the insurrection that “he went so far as to toward the front of the vehicle to grab the steering wheel” and “then used his free hand to lunge toward” his senior Secret Service agent, Robert Engel. Hutchinson testified that Ornato told him the story in front of Engel and he did not dispute the account.

None of the officers named in the testimony have publicly commented on Hutchinson’s testimony. But shortly afterward, a Secret Service official speaking only in the background said Engel would deny parts of the story about Trump holding the steering wheel and lunging at an agent in his detail. The agency has said the officers involved would testify to that effect, although they have not yet returned to the commission to testify.

The commission is also talking to the driver who was in the presidential van regarding possible testimony, the source said. An attorney for the driver did not respond to a request for comment.

CNN previously reported that two Secret Service sources said they heard Trump angrily demanded to go to Capitol Hill and berated his detail when he didn’t get his way. Sources told CNN that stories circulated about the incident in the months after January 6, including details similar to what Hutchinson described to the committee.