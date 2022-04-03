Agent shot in San Juan responds to the voice of his former boss: “I know that God is working”

in the middle of a mobilization of state and federal authorities to arrest those responsible for seriously shooting the agent Waldemar Burgosfrom the San Juan Motorized Unit, the thoughts of his family, friends and co-workers only asked for one thing: a sign of life.

A few hours after the incident recorded this morning at the Vista Hermosa residential complex in Puerto Nuevo, San Juan, and when it was feared that Burgos, 42, was brain dead, the agent with 22 years of experience in the Uniformed surprised everyone when he responded to the voice of his friend and former boss, Lieutenant Leslie Zeno, Arecibo Police Commissioner.

“The relatives allowed me to go see the partner and when he heard the voice of this server, he moved his knees, his legs, he even squeezed my hand. Immediately the medical personnel who were in the area sent for the doctor, who arrived. They told me that if I spoke to him again, I spoke to him and he is responding, thank God “Zeno told The new day of that first encounter in the hospital with Burgos after the incident that caused the mobilization of more than 250 police officers, according to Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa.

According to Zeno, after the medical staff confirmed that Burgos responded to stimuli and after being amazed to see “how the monitors were activated”, they decided to move him to an intensive care unit.

“It’s something that only God can describe… They even had a monitor in his hand and when he squeezed me the monitor came out, it was strong,” he said.

“It is very pleasant news and to see it, within the conditions. He remains critical but I know that the prayers of the blue blood warriors (policemen) and of many people who are praying for him, will be restored in the name of God”, declared the lieutenant.

The good news came during the police operation in Vista Hermosa, where the authorities managed to arrest two suspects. Until Saturday afternoon hours they remained occupying the residential, in search of a third party involved.

State and federal authorities carry out an operation in the Vista Hermosa residential area, in San Juan, after this morning an agent of the Police Motorized Unit in San Juan was shot. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

The incident occurred in the midst of a persecution for violations of the Traffic Law (Law 22). (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

It was indicated that the agent was transported to the Medical Center in critical condition.

(VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

The authorities were looking for more than one criminal. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (HSI-ICE), the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police arrived at the scene. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Pictures of the operation. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

20220402, San Juan The Police occupy the Vista Hermosa residential after an agent was injured in a chase. (PHOTO: VANESSA SERRA DIAZ vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Operative in the residential Vista Hermosa. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

“If you shoot us, you attack us, you go to the top of the list,” said Secretary of Public Security Alexis Torres, referring to criminals. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

An agent “much loved by all”

Zeno shared that, when speaking to Burgos, he recalled anecdotes shared with the agent during the more than 15 years of friendship that unite them, hoping that he would listen to him. Burgos’s unexpected response came while he reminded her of one of the “evil things” they did together when they flew drones.

“He is a person who gives him advice and he gave it to us. He is a cheerful, jovial person… he was a barber, he was a cook, he was everything and he will continue to be. He is a person who is loved by many of the companions and the people on the street, ”he added.

Although they were hopeful, the lieutenant expressed surprise at Burgos’s response: “God is really doing the miracle and I know he is going to do it,” he exclaimed while asking for prayers and good wishes for Burgos and his family.

Listen to the full interview here: