Agent Stone on Netflix: What Are Critics Saying About the New Movie Starring Gal Gadot? (Video)

was one of the new movies on netflix agent stone, The tape was one of the most anticipated as it stars Gal Gadot in the lead role and deals with Rachel Stone, an intelligence agent who is the only woman keeping the peace between her powerful world organization and the loss and danger of its most valuable asset. is standing

even though Criticism He has received good reviews for the performance of the famous actress, assuring that she offers nothing more than her presence. we share Review highlight where they compare to Impossible Goalby Tom Cruise.

what does the critic say about agent stone,

Owen Gleiberman Diversity,

“That makes agent stone It’s such an upsetting experience, not that I’m disabled, but that nothing matters. It’s all noise and noise, all empty systems, all virtual screens minority Report And a raging rage that makes no sense. In other words: now is the time to plan for the sequel.”

Pete Hammond Inn deadline,

“Director Tom Harper (who directed the fabulous Vintage Balloon Adventure aeronauticalOf Amazon) proves he’s up to directing a global thriller like this, which travels from the highlands of Italy to Portugal, Britain, Iceland, and the Sahara desert outside Morocco. There is no doubt that the money is on the screen. This movie is great. It’s also helping the charming presence of Gadot, who once again proves to be an able leader here.”

Laura Venning Inn Empire,

“When the action descends into (literally) fistfights, it’s entertaining, but frankly it’s hard to get excited about CGI skydiving, especially when we get to see Tom Cruise risking life and limb.” have become accustomed to.”

David Rooney Inn hollywood reporter,

Netflix tries to get into the game Impossible Goal With adrenaline-pumping spy thriller agent stonedesigned as a vehicle for girl gadot (one of the producers) trades the superhero for a more practical combination of brains, technical savvy, instincts and formidable fighting skills. While it’s a little above the latest action movie wonder woman for streaming, red Alert, it seems a bit loosely composed of extras from other movies. But she is determined and she will certainly present solid figures. It helps that Gadot has sizzling chemistry with her co-star Jamie Dornan.”

Callum in Marsh the new York Times,

“(Tom) Cruise’s opponent at last Impossible Goal It is an almighty algorithm with the power to destroy humanity, a metaphor for the data-driven forces of the streaming landscape destroying the sanctity of cinema. What does this tell us agent stoneFrom Netflix, heroes work for computers and powerful algorithms are represented as a force for good? If Cruise is trying to save movies, as he is often credited with, he’s trying to save us from movies like this.”

Benjamin Lee Inn Guardian,

“At the center of it is Gadot, who is not the best actress—her ridiculous performance death on the nile Became a meme for a reason when she was the weakest link red Alert, a film made almost entirely of weak links – but a confident action star, here selling the demanding physicality of his role. It’s less believable when the film offers a pause for emotion or humour, but thankfully these moments are at least brief. His character, like Ethan Hunt’s, is a complete cipher, an action figure played with someone who can be believed in some way, something that works better for his limited register.

Tanya Hussain joins collider,

“With gusto and style, agent stone Does a great job of creating a new character in the spy thriller genre. Nicely paced despite some clashes with the usual places of the genre (…) the film still manages to move with its visuals, humor and performances. Showcasing highly respected actors like Gadot, Dornan, and Bhatt, this film delivers solid entertainment value through some very rewarding, high-powered fights and a story that works.