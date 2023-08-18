Agent Stone: Who is Jamie Dornan, the actor who plays Parker in the film? Biography | trajectory | Photos | Celebrity from USA | fame

“Agent Stone” Is One of Netflix’s Last Great Betsgiant streaming platform, and starring israeli gal gadot, but she is not the only star that shines, because next to her and as part of the main cast is Jamie Dornan. If you want to know something more about this actor, then definitely read this note.

fantasy plotreleased on 11 Augustdescribes the functions of an agent (gadot) who works for an organization dedicated to world peace and finds herself in big trouble when a hacker steals her most valuable resource.

within the cast, the names of Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo and Mathias Schweighofer,

1. Who is Jamie Dornan?

He is a British actor and model who later gained international recognition Star in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogyalso worked in Movie “Marie Antoinette” (2006), in the TV series “HABIA UNA VEZ” and in dramatic series “fall”,

He is a fan of Manchester United club (Photo: AFP)

2. Jamie Dornan Fact Sheet

Full Name: James Peter Maxwell Dornan

Place of Birth: Holywood, Northern Ireland

Date of Birth: May 1, 1982

Profession: Actor, model and musician

Age: 41 Years

Marital Status: Married to Amelie Warner (with whom he has 3 children)

Instagram: @jamiedornan

Amelia Warner, his wife with whom he has been dating since 2013 (Photo: AFP)

3. Jamie Dornan’s Family

The youngest of three brothers, Jamie is the head of the family. Jim and Jessica Dornan, his parents, 1st, an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist while his mother was a fashion designer died of pancreatic cancer When Jamie was 16.

4. Where did Jamie Dornan study?

During his school years he studied Methodist College Belfast, where he emerged as a rugby player and an actor. Later, already at the university stage, he studied Teesside Universitybut dropped out of class to go to London after being hired a modeling agency,

5. Jamie Dornan and his side as a musician

in 2002Formed with his classmate David Alexander A band called “Sons of Jim”, The name was due to the fact that they both had parents with that name, the band disbanded in 2008 but before they could release a few songs and visited the UK Near Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Tunstall,

6. Jamie Dornan started his artistic career as a model

She started her career as a model Fashion companies Levi Strauss & Co. and Calvin Klein, Besides this, she has modeled for brands like Christian Dior, Aquascutum and Armani in others.

7. Keira Knightley was instrumental to Jamie Dornan’s acting career

well, during A photo shoot for the Asprey brandIn 2003 he met actress Keira Knightley, who introduced him to Your talent agent at the firm of Peters, Fraser & Dunlapwhich would start getting him roles as an actor. he had an affair with keira for two years.

He had a relationship with Keira Knightley (Photo: EFE)

8. Photos by Jamie Dornan

She continues to model for various brands (Photo: Jamie Dornan / Instagram)

To date, he has featured in over a dozen films (Photo: Jamie Dornan / Instagram)

He usually shares his daily life through his networks (Photo: Jamie Dornan / Instagram)

