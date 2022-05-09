Agent Vicky White who disappeared with inmate Casey White in Alabama spent the last night she was seen in a hotel | News Univision United States

Corrections officer Vicky White spent the last night she was seen at a hotel before disappearing with inmate Casey White, who is accused of murder. This is shown by recordings released by the Lauderdale County Police, Alabama. The couple, who are not related despite sharing a last name, have been on the run ever since, according to authorities.
The recording shows Vicky White, 56, leaving a Quality Inn during the early morning hours of Friday, April 29.
The hotel is located near where authorities say Vicky White recently purchased a rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge. Authorities have not specified why the prison officer spent the night there. White had sold her house weeks earlier and was living with her mother.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he can only speculate. “I think it was just to avoid having to see his family”He commented this Saturday.
After checking out of the hotel, Vicky White reported for work at the Lauderdale County Jail, where she was second-in-command and had earned an “exemplary” reputation over the nearly two decades she had worked on the site.
But just three hours later, Vicky White walked out of jail with Casey White, telling her co-workers that she was taking him in for a mental health evaluation that investigators would later find out was never scheduled.
The couple headed to the Florence Square mallwhere they left the patrol and left in the Ford truck.
The authorities have said that the prison officer and the prisoner had maintained a “special relationship”, in which she called him several times on the phone before escaping, in addition to giving him privileges that the other prisoners did not have.
The alleged crimes of Casey White
In December 2015, Casey White was arrested for carrying out, in one night, a home invasion, two carjackings and multiple shootings in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee that left a dog dead and a woman injured.
in 2019 He was found guilty on a total of nine counts., including the attempt to kill his ex-girlfriend and the kidnapping of his two roommates. Other charges included robbery in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, robbery in the third degree, breaking and entering a vehicle, animal cruelty for shooting a dog and trying to elude it.
The inmate sent a letter in 2020 from prison to a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigator, in which he confessed to murder for hire.
His victim was Connie Jane Ridgeway and the crime occurred on October 23, 2015. Ridgeway, 59, was found dead in her Rogersville apartment.
after confession, Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Jail earlier this year.
A “well thought out and calculated” escape
Singleton on Saturday described the escape as “well thought out and calculated.” After nearly a week of authorities searching for the Ford Edge, the truck was recovered Thursday night at a Tennessee towing yard.
Local authorities said the vehicle had been abandoned on Friday, April 29, the day the two escaped, and reported that there were no tags on the vehicle and that it was locked. A search of the area where he was found was conducted on Friday morning.
Singleton said investigators learned the wanted vehicle was abandoned on a rural county road just before 2 p.m. that Friday. The pair had fled jail around 9:30 a.m. on April 29 and were not reported missing until that afternoon. “They found the car before we even knew they were gone,” she admitted.
More than 100 researchers are involved in the search for the couple and authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Casey White and $5,000 for Vicky White. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has offered another $5,000 for information to help find her.