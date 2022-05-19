Agents of Shield is about to reappear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It is curious that after the premiere of the trailer for She Hulk, a series scheduled for August 17, 2022, Agents of Shield has once again become a trend on twitter, as fans of the series argue that the show’s visual effects were even better on a low budgetand of course, Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider is not perfect, but it definitely has a higher quality than what was seen in the first trailer for the new Marvel heroine.

Precisely, the official advance was shown during the Disney Upfront 2022event in which Adrianne Palicki, actress who played Bobbi Morse aka Mockingbird, and Chloe Bennet, better known as Daisy Johnson aka Quake, could be seen, which sparked fan theories about her possible appearance in a Marvel project Studios, but what if they weren’t just rumours?

A little soft reboot

We know that it is news that you will not like, although in reality it is something that was already coming, but recently the insider MyTimeToShine published a tweet in which he said that Marvel Studios “brought back Anson Mount from the Inhumans show but to no Agents of Shield characters,” adding in another comment, “at least not yet.” This excited the fans of the agents, where an Internet user published a video of Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, which in fact the insider retweeted, implying that the actress is one of the candidates to return to Marvel Studios.

But the thing did not stop there. The insider CineStealth/Film Leaks published that the Universal Inhumans will appear in The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, which, as explained in the Inhumans (2016) series, are Kree experiments that occurred on different planets in the galaxy, including Earth. Hours later the insider added that an Agents of Shield character would be recastalong with another that has already been rumored to appear in Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantmania (2023).

After the insistence of Internet users, the site confirmed that the characters that will undergo a recast are Carl Creel ‘The absorbing man’ and Mike Peterson ‘Deathlok’, stating that Kevin Feige will only retrieve those elements of the series that interest youmuch like Chloe Bennett’s Daisy Johnson, albeit in a different version from the one seen on the ABC series, and apparently will be project leader of the Secret Warriorswhich will go hand in hand with the Secret Invasion series, which will be released sometime in 2023.

#Marvel Leaks/Spoilers: Marvel is re-casting Absorbing Man from Agents of SHIELD for a future project. And another character from Agents of SHIELD has already been recast for #Quantumania. — CineStealth 🔍 Film Leaks (@cinestealth) May 11, 2022

The great crossover of the series

As seen so far, the Marvel Studios series released on Disney+ are directly connected to the universe of the movies, so it would be expected that at some point there will be a big event that unites them, as happened with the Defenders (2017). In this case, CineStealth ensures that the Kree-Skrull war will be this big phase 4 eventalthough it is not yet clear if it will arrive in series or movie format, but without a doubt the Secret Warriors will be important for it.

All these comments go hand in hand with what was previously said by mutante_e_orgulhoso, whose insider heard that Marvel already has plans for the Agents of Shield characters, adding that Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) will appear in Invasion Secreta, Daisy in the Secret Warriors, and apparently the studio also has Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki), Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Robbie Reyes aka Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) in mind to join the 616 universe, although not yet defined in what projects will