Aggression against a police ex-sector chief in Remedios, justice by his own hand?

A policeman who long ago served as head of the sector in RemediosVilla Clara, he shot two people who were painting a poster against the regime outside his home last Monday night.

As DIARIO DE CUBA was able to confirm with three different sources, The uniformed man is called William Álvarez and he has a long history of abuse and abuse of the locals.

“They stoned him”indicated from Remedios a source who asked not to reveal his identity for fear of reprisals from the repressive apparatus.

“He fired twice and a shell entered a house. This is known because the occupants felt the sound of the bullet and there is a hole, but they do not find the lead,” he explained.

However, another local who spoke with this newsroom indicated, the policeman “walks on the street. He is now in civilian clothes, apparently for a few days without work. You can see that he is carefree, which means that they focus on the aggressors and not on the shots.”

Sources claim that Álvarez is a “very low-level” individual who, as head of the sector in Remedios, received several requirements “for being aggressive and threatening.” with the citizens.

“They say that from a young age and even over 20 years old he used to play shoot-around with a wooden pistol, evidence of some mental retardation,” said one of the testimonies, who has lived in Remedios all his life.

Nevertheless, none of the sources could confirm whether it was a reckoning action or whether the authorities captured any of the aggressors from the people.

Despite the timeliness of the event, the appearance of graffiti against the regime is being repeated more and more frequently in various Cuban towns, while alleged attacks on the homes of informers and collaborators of the repressive apparatus circulate in networks.

Taking advantage of the extensive blackouts that affect the entire national territory since June, and which have come to represent up to four hours of electricity during a day in some areas, people post phrases in public places defying authoritiesbut also stoning of state premises and acts of sabotage against facilities are reported.

The latter has been recognized even by the authorities.