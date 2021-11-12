Sports

Aggression against the PSG player: the teammate remains in custody. An alleged accomplice stopped

The story of the aggression organized by the PSG player Aminata Diallo against teammate Kheira Hamraoui is becoming more and more yellow. Diallo is still in the premises of the Versailles police station, where he spent the night after yesterday’s arrest. According to the team, she had already been heard four times during the police detention which was extended for twenty-four hours until Friday morning.

Aminata’s envy for Kheira: bolted for a place on the pitch

GIULIA ZONCA

While investigators searched her car and apartment, Aminata Diallo allegedly denied any involvement in the attack. However, the case remains very vague because as revealed by the prosecutor of the Republic of Versailles, a man detained in the prison of Lyon-Corbas (Rhone) for acts of torture and barbarism, was taken from his cell and listened to by investigators of the judicial police of Lyon. .

Introduced as an acquaintance of Diallo, he is suspected of contacting four other PSG players by phone last month, claiming he was having an affair with Hamraoui and wanting to take revenge on her. His custody has also been extended. Meanwhile Hamraoui and her four teammates now benefit from tight protection put in place by the club.

