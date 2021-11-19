Aggression Hamraoui, Abidal’s wife asks for a divorce after her husband’s betrayal

The side effects of the attack suffered on 4 November by the 31-year-old player of Paris Saint Germain and France, Kheira Hamraoui, they also hit Eric Abidal, former footballer and manager of Barcelona. As reported by the Spanish and French media, the wife Hayet filed a divorce application, due to the alleged extramarital affair with Hamraoui by the blaugrana sporting director from 2018 to 2021, when the champion played at Barcelona.

The investigation into the episode involving the 31-year-old player from PSG was lighting the fuse. Investigators found a sim in the name of Abidal among Hamraoui’s effects. This latest discovery has cornered the French vice-champion of the world – who confessed the betrayal to his wife – and which also led the judicial authorities to focus their eyes on Ms Abidal as the instigator of the beating to the PSG midfielder for reasons of revenge amorous, also in light of the fact that during the barred the attackers reprimanded the footballer for her alleged ties to married men.

“My client hopes to wash her honor and reputation from the dirty voices and reiterates her desire to be heard quickly,” commented Hayet Abidal’s lawyer. Last Tuesday, after the outbreak of the case, the woman assured that she was totally unrelated to the facts.

In the early stages of the investigation the main suspect in the Hamraoui attack was the teammate Aminata Diallo, who had taken her home after a group dinner in a Paris restaurant and who had been accused of having organized the attack out of envy against her friend, often the owner in her place.