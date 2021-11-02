Aggression to United supporters: 4 Daspo to Atalanta fans

The Bergamo Police Headquarters has issued four DASPOs to the subjects held responsible for the aggression against Manchester United fans. This is the press release: “In the morning of today, Tuesday 2 November, the Police Commissioner of the Province of Bergamo Maurizio Auriemma issued four DASPOs – three of the duration of 8 years, with the obligation of signature for 5 years and one of the duration of 5 years, with the obligation of signature for 3 years – against as many subjects, all belonging to the local ultras movement, held responsible for the attack committed on the evening of October 31 last at the commercial establishment “The Ritual pub”, located in via San Francesco d’Assisi, 1, to the detriment of Manchester United fans who arrived in this capital for the Champions League match Atalanta – Manchester United which will take place at 21:00 today at the “Gewiss Stadium”.

On the aforementioned occasion, about 25/30 subjects, belonging to ultra-Atalantine associations, after reaching the outside of the venue, dressed in black and with their faces distorted by scarves, hoods and caps, some brandishing sticks, tried to draw from the fans English present there with the launch of various objects, including a smoke bomb that hit the windows of the room, and then moved away a few moments later in the direction of the neighboring via Pascoli; in the event, a local employee was hit in the face by a glass bottle, resulting in injuries with an initial prognosis of 3 days.

The subjects in question were identified thanks to the rapid investigation carried out by the local DIGOS which resulted, among other things, in searches under the initiative pursuant to art. 41 of the TULPS which, against two of the subjects involved, gave a positive result, allowing the discovery and subsequent seizure of black clothing compatible with those used by the troublemakers in the attack in question. In addition, a wooden stick bearing the words “Animal Kindom Bergamo” (a well-known local ultras group) was confiscated against one of the two.

As a result of the aforementioned investigation activities, DIGOS referred to the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office all four subjects, held responsible – in conjunction with other persons still in the process of being identified, for the crimes envisaged by art. 582 co. 2 and 585 of the Criminal Code (Aggravated injuries), 612 co. 2 cp (Aggravated threat), 635 cp (Damage), 674 cp (Dangerous throwing of things), 703 cp (Accession and dangerous explosions) and art. 4 L. 110/75 (Port of weapons and objects capable of offending) “.