aggressive sound and top aerodynamics

The Lamborghini Aventador has been around for several years now, and the Sant’Agata Bolognese house has already announced that its heir is under development. The supercar, however, has not yet completely faded since the last version we will see, called precisely Aventador Ultimae, is finally in circulation.

Varryx as usual he delights us with videos recorded in front of the company’s Italian factory, managing to capture the shapes and sound of the car in its final form. So far we have been able to observe the car in all its angles and in various shades, but the effect is completely different when the V12 comes into action.

Speaking of the propulsion system, the Ultimae breaks free from the wake of the phenomenal Sian FPK 37 hybrid (here is the Sian returning to Bologna to celebrate the city’s arcades) to return to the purity of the exclusively thermal engine. The LP 780-4 next to the name indicates exactly the maximum output: 780 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. These numbers allow it to overtake the already exceptional 10 HP Aventador SVJ, go from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and reach 355 km / h.

We are probably observing the latest model of the brand to mount a non-electrified V12, as European emission standards are becoming more and more stringent and widely penalize the most massive units. After all, the manufacturer has already announced that it is aiming at the development of zero-emission supercars, but this does not mean that in the next few years we will no longer see racing cars with an internal combustion engine: just in the last few hours Lamborghini tested the new V12 on the road, the which will throw the successor of the Aventador forward.