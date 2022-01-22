Aggressive telemarketing, maxi fine to Enel Energia of 26 million euros

In the days in which there is talk of the imminent entry into force of the new Register for Oppositions of the Italian Government, the Privacy Guarantor announces a maxi fine of 26.5 million euros against Enel Energia for aggressive telemarketing.

In this case, as stated in the press release of the Privacy Guarantor, the sanction imposed on the company concerns the “unlawful processing of users’ personal data for telemarketing purposes”. For this reason, the company was also asked to take a series of measures to comply with national and European legislation on data protection.

The fine comes following an investigation initiated by the Guarantor, based on hundreds of reports and complaints received from users who complained “receipt, in the name and on behalf of Enel Energia, of unwanted promotional phone calls, including on pre-recorded disk, the difficulty of exercising one’s rights in terms of personal data protection and, more generally, problems deriving from the management of data in scope of energy supply services, including the treatments carried out through the reserved area of ​​the company website and the consumption management app“.

During the investigation, a “chronic, intense and increasingly invasive phenomenon of unwanted promotional telephone calls, in the absence of the necessary consent, to reserved users or users registered in the Register of oppositions“.

For these reasons, the Guarantor imposed a fine of € 26,513,977.00 and asked the company to adapt its data processing systems to current legislation.

We remind you that the new Register of Oppositions will also extend to smartphones, and should become active from the end of January 2022.