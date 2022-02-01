Aggro Crab breaks with Team17 because it considers them a scam – Nerd4.life

The developer Aggro Crab (Going Under) has decided to break off relations with his publisher, Team17after the announcement of the NFT of Worms, which it essentially considers an ecologically unsustainable scam. The message, posted on Twitter, is very clear about it and is also a call for others to do the same:

“We at Aggro Crab condemn Team17’s decision to produce and get involved with NFTs.

We believe NFTs can’t be environmentally friendly, or useful, and they’re just a damn scam.

We ask you not to harass Team17 employees or the developers under their umbrella, as this decision took everyone by surprise and is likely to come from the top.

Needless to say, we won’t be working with them on other games and encourage other indie developers to do the same, at least until they retrace their steps.“

NFTs are one of the hot topics of the moment and are causing a lot of discussion, especially for how they have been applied to video games. Many developers and even many gamers see them with a bad eye, so much so that they have made themselves heard every time they have been nominated within the industry.