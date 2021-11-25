Agnelli and Sarri’s year at Juve: “A bad season”

TURIN – The docu-series dedicated to Juventus aired on “Amazon Prime Video” entitled “All or nothing” begins to talk about itself, especially for the many moments that often remain hidden from the cameras. Yes, because at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, the president Andrea Agnelli he had spoken to the black and white locker room to start the adventure with Pirlo on the bench: “I have been president of Juve for 10 years. If I look at last year, beyond the sporting results, I tell you from my heart, it was a year of shit”. Obviously the message was addressed to the year of Maurizio Sarri as Juventus coach, exonerated at the end of the 19/20 season after winning the ninth consecutive championship for the club. Agnelli had then added: “Someone in here too did not give everything they had to. If I think of all the efforts that the men and women of Juventus have made. We are 800, we go on the pitch in 800, we win and we lose in 800. We are 800. a group that must always go together in the same direction. We made a choice in which I really believe that it is Pirlo’s, now he is in the group to follow him always and in any case every day. It will be a difficult year, I am returning with the enthusiasm of the past. Anyone who tries to touch even one of you will first pass over my body. You will take care of the rest “.