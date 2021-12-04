Sports

Agnelli, from the Superlega to the capital gains case: “Now your resignation!”

Kim Lee
Agnelli at the center of the cyclone after the latest capital gains case: we are talking about resignation for the Juventus president

From the Superalloy to the capital gains case, up to the disappointing sporting results. These are rather delicate months, the hardest of the last decade, for the Juventus by Andrea Lambs.

Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus © LaPresse

Three consecutive changes on the bench, the tenth scudetto escaped last season and the latest failures in Champions League: after the last troubled years, the Juventus president has decided to recall Massimiliano Merry and in the summer there was the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The first months of the Tuscan coach on his return to the bench were rather complicated and in the last few days the capital gains case has also exploded. The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, as announced yesterday by Juventus itself, is also investigating the sale of CR7 to Manchester United. Further developments and obviously the final sentences are now awaited, but these are very delicate weeks for the Juventus club and its president, Andrea Agnelli.

The newspaper ‘Domani’ attacks: “Agnelli must resign”

Agnelli, from the Superlega to the capital gains case: "Now resign!"
Andrea Agnelli and John Elkann © LaPresse

Today the general newspaper ‘Domani’ has the headline on the front page: “Juventus is sinking: that’s why Agnelli must now resign“. In his editorial, the journalist Pippo Russo writes: “After a decade of glories, culminating in the record of 9 consecutive league titles, the president of the Juventus club is making a series of disastrous moves. The story of the crossed capital gains is only the latest episode. From the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Suárez exam to the Superlega, it is a sequence of fools. Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell, Agnelli said that no player is greater than Juventus. The same should apply to presidents. It is a duty to step aside “.

