Agnelli reassures all of Juve: “Let’s stay united”

TURIN – The president had already spoken with the players Andrea Agnelli . He had done so on Saturday, as told shortly after in a press conference by Massimiliano Allegri (“The president made a beautiful speech: the environment is calm, the company will take care of everything”). In the same spirit, yesterday, the Juventus number one considered it appropriate to have a direct confrontation also with the employees, with those present in the Continassa headquarters.

Serene

All called together, all on their feet: 8-10 minutes in which Agnelli (also in the presence of Allegri) looked each one in the eye, proving to be calm and serene, underlining that Juventus has nothing to fear and that it has operated in compliance with the rules . Above all, he reassured the latest arrivals in the Juventus family, the younger ones, who had welcomed the latest news with more excitement. Unlike, however, those who have been at Juventus for some time and have become accustomed to attacks and controversies.

In short, a speech in line with the press release issued by the company last Saturday: “Juventus is collaborating with the investigators and with Consob and is confident to clarify every aspect of interest to them, believing that it has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations that govern the preparation of financial reports, in compliance with accounting principles and in line with international football industry practice and market conditions “.

