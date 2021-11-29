Agnelli’s speech to employees, Juve must go on | First page

On Saturday Andrea Agnelli had talked to Max Allegri and the team, as revealed by the Juventus coach himself at the end of the defeat against Atalanta: “A beautiful speech, the whole environment is quiet, it is the company that will take care of everything“. Today, Monday, it was then time for the Juventus president to speak to all the employees inside the Allianz Stadium. Also on this occasion the line was the same, Agnelli’s message is aimed at transmitting serenity to anyone who works within the club with the aim of making the operational machine proceed without the investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office creating fears or distractions. Therefore, what was said also in the press release issued on Saturday evening by the club, also regarding the collaborative spirit with the authorities and the total conviction of having acted in compliance with the law and sporting regulations. This is the press release released on Saturday evening: “As necessary, Juventus is collaborating with the investigators and with Consob and is confident that it will clarify every aspect of interest to them, believing that it has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in compliance with accounting principles and in in line with international football industry practice and market conditions“.