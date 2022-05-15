Agonizing league win against Delfin

Quito League team in the preview of the match against Delfin at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium. Photo: Twitter @LDU_Oficial.

Liga de Quito beat Delfín de Manta 3-2 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium on the night of May 14, 2022. The match corresponded to date 13 of the LigaPro.

The first goal of the match was scored by a recovered Michael Hoyos, the fifth in his personal account, who begins to put aside the poor performance he had in 2021 at Barcelona SC. His goal came 34 minutes into the game.

His cross shot from the edge of the large area left Máximo Banguera without reaction, who only managed to see how the ball entered his goal.

The 1-1 was the work of Jhon Jairo Cifuente at 45+2. The ‘Degollador’ took advantage of a ball that could not be cleared by the League defense after taking a free kick. This is the 29-year-old striker’s fourth goal of the year.

The university students came out with everything in the second half to get the three points. Nilson Angulo, of little importance until then, scored a great goal in the 52nd minute. He entered the area from the right sector and with two dribbles he got rid of his mark before taking a precise shot that slipped into the left corner of the Banguera goal.

The visitors’ reaction came immediately. At 54 minutes Juan Diego Rojas served take advantage of a quick counterattack. With the outside of his right foot he beat Gonzalo Falcón.

At 89 minutes Joao Plata, who entered at 80 instead of Cifuente, He was expelled with a direct red on the visit, for a strong foul on the young Joseph Espinoza.

When it seemed that the game was ending 2-2, Bryan de Jesus made it 3-2 final at 90+5 after a blunder by Máximo Banguera, who left a rebound that the Whites took advantage of.

league stalls

This victory keeps intact chances for college students to win the first phase. It rose to second position with 25 points and was one behind Barcelona SC, the sole leader that this Sunday, May 15, will play at the Monumental stadium, without an audience, against Deportivo Cuenca from 6:00 p.m.

For his part the Dolphin stayed in seventh position with 19 points. The objective of the “Cetaceous” is to add the most points to fight at the end of the season for a place in an international tournament in 2023.

On date 14, Liga will go to the Christian Benítez stadium to play against Guayaquil City. Dolphin will be local in the Jocay against Gualaceo. The date and times are not yet confirmed by LigaPro.