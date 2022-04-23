Agony mounts during quarantine in Shanghai

Thousands of strangers sleep between cots lined up under high ceilings in a Shanghai exhibition center, while the lights stay on all night and taking a hot shower is impossible.

People receive orders to enter the places designated for isolation after spending 10 days confined to their homes for testing positive for covid-19.

In Shanghai, there are more than 100 quarantine facilities, especially dedicated to people who have tested positive but have no symptoms; a way the government plans to contain the biggest outbreak of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Quarantine in Shanghai for patients

One of the witnesses admitted to the center mentioned in an interview with Associated Pressthat these people do not show “obvious symptoms”

He also stressed that although there are people who have a cough, it could be any other disease.

Shanghai’s confinement has confined most of its 25 million inhabitants to their homes, and is currently testing the patience of the population, tired of China’s zero covid-19 policy, which aims to isolate all cases.

The virus is not so horrible

Initially, people were terrified of the virus, the source said, also admitting that “with the publication of daily figures, people have begun to accept that this particular virus is not so horrible.”

Most businesses in the city have been closed since March 28. That caused complaints of lack of food and great economic losses.

Anyone who tests positive but has few or no symptoms must spend a week in a quarantine center.

The government reported 23,460 new cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, of which only 2,742 had symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of the total, or 22,251 cases, including 2,420 with symptoms.

The city has reported more than 300,000 cases since the end of March. Shanghai began easing restrictions last week, although a health official warned that the city did not have its outbreak under control.

Data register

Inmates at the convention center are checked twice a day for fevers and instructed to record health data on their cell phones, according to witnesses.

Most spend their time reading, dancing, taking distance classes or watching videos on their cell phones.

The 4.7 million square foot (420,000 square meter) exhibition center is known primarily for hosting the world’s largest auto show. Other quarantine centers are in facilities like temporary prefabricated buildings.

Complaints from Shanghai residents

Residents at other centers have complained of roof leaks, insufficient food and delays in receiving medical treatment.

“We have not found a place with a hot shower,” said the witness. “The lights are on all night and it’s hard to sleep.”

A video of another venue to which he had access AP it showed beds and floors wet from a leak in the roof of a prefabricated building.

“The bathrooms are not very clean, they are used by many people, and the cleaners or volunteers cannot keep up,” he complained.

