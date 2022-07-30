Agostina Carrales, the “double” of China Suárez that surprises on social networks

Friday, July 29, 2022 – Updated at: 17:17hs. from 07-29-2022

Throughout the world, there is a minority group of people who are surprising for having remarkable physical similarities with others. Although in many cases the comparisons are usually made between celebrities, such as Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley, Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel or Gerard Butler and Clive Owen, there are also those cases in which the protagonists are people who do not have a great public exposure. , but that their resemblance leads them to achieve notoriety. In Argentina, a girl named Agostina Carrales went viral, who was surprised by her resemblance to the actress María Eugenia “La China” Suárez. “I take it with humor,” she assured in dialogue with LA NACION.

It is about a 19-year-old girl, the mother of a girl named Martina and the creator of a sweet food business called @sweetpotsgalilea. Like many teenagers, she uses social networks to show some moments of her life. Punctually in Tik Tok she exhibits her artistic facet and her daily walks.

Agostina arrived on the virtual platform in 2018, completely normally. But, in 2021, users began to echo her image and remarked that she is the “double” of the former Casi Ángeles. In this way, her followers increased exponentially: “I grew a lot thanks to her content and because of the resemblance to her.”

From her exposure, the user became the center of attention of a crowd and on Instagram she also saw her followers increase. She now has more than 9 thousand, and through her publications hundreds of comments are left that mention her resemblance to Eugenia: “It’s the same”; “How crazy it must be to look like a celebrity”; “I love it”, are some of her messages about it.

As stated, she does not look like the mother of Amancio, Rufina and Magnolia. However, it is usual that in the streets of Salta, where she is from, they highlight it. “I take it with humor. I don’t know whether to believe them or not. In any case, I think that if they tell you that you are similar to China it is like being told that you are pretty, it is the only good thing that I can rescue from all this. My family and friends often tell me too, ”she explained.

As a way of explaining the situations she experiences on a daily basis after the repercussion generated by her physical similarity to the actress, Agostina provided an example of a conversation she had with a woman: “Recently I went to a bar and all the people He looked at me from the moment I entered until I left. However, before I left, a very elegant and friendly lady arrived. She sat next to the table where she was, with my mother-in-law and a friend. To all this, when I stopped, she tells me: ‘Oh, how beautiful, you look like China Suárez’. And I replied: ‘Do you think so too? They keep telling me ‘and the last thing she told me’ but she’s beautiful, it must be a pleasure to look like her, you’re beautiful and young’”.

The list of anecdotes is long and Agostina takes with humor each of the comments that allude to this matter. Currently, she continues to share content and works on her own business to be able to pay for her daily expenses. However, and despite the fact that she is already used to being remarked on her resemblance to the singer who is in a relationship with Rusherking, she is still amazed by the reactions she causes among users.