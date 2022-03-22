Agostino Miozzo, “the Russians in Lombardy for Covid as with Chernobyl”. Quenching and tempering? A sensational suspicion – Libero Quotidiano





There is a lot of talk about the Russian delegation arrived in Italy on March 22, 2020, at the worst moment of the Covid pandemic. Only now, however, are the relevant details of the private meeting in which the military leaders from Moscow – headed by General Sergey Kikot – and the Italian ones from the Joint Forces Command participated. At the table was also the Technical-scientific committeewhich was crucial at the time for the management of the epidemic.





“Enter public offices and sanitize the territory”was the mission of the Russians as reported by the Corriere della Sera, which tried to reconstruct the story with the help of Agostino Miozzo, who was present as a member of the CTS. It seems that a tough clash between the two delegations took place, with the Italian one that only granted interventions in hospitals and RSA, residences for the elderly where dozens of deaths had already been recorded due to Covid.





“Kikot’s debut was particularly invasive, rough – Miozzo reminded Corriere della Sera – he spoke as if he were to reclaim Chernobyl after the nuclear explosion. He told us that the high-level agreements provided for sanitization throughout the territory and said that they intended to sanitize all buildings, including public ones. The interview was interrupted several times but we decided not to accept any offers of that type. The meeting ended with the authorization to enter only some health facilities. Later it was confirmed that they had sanitized many streets ”.