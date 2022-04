The signing of an agreement for the financing of the medical career in Ñuble will give the initial kick to a joint effort in order to develop a health pole in the region.

The work is developed by a multidisciplinary team made up of managers from the University of Bío-Bío, together with professionals from the Regional Government and government departments such as the Social Development and Family seremia.

After a meeting between the regional governor, Óscar Crisóstomo, and the rector of the university, Mauricio Cataldo, a date was set for April 21 to stamp the signing of the agreement with the resources approved by the Regional Council of Ñuble at the beginning of March.

Governor Crisóstomo affirmed that “we have talked with the rector, Mauricio Cataldo, particularly about the agreement that we are about to sign and that was approved by the Regional Council for the health development pole that brings together a research center, the career of Medicine, Chemistry and Pharmacy and other areas that we are going to develop. Today we have agreed on a date for the signing of the agreement, but the most important thing is that we have created a multisectoral team that is already evaluating the various initiatives that will soon be submitted to the Ministry of Social Development, which is why it is extremely important that all institutions are working hand in hand”. And he reiterated that “this is one of the most emblematic projects that our Ñuble Region is going to have and we are very happy with how it has been going.”

In the same way, the Rector of the University of Bío-Bío, Mauricio Cataldo, stated that “we are proud of this collaboration agreement that will undoubtedly allow the Ñuble Region to have a Medicine degree, with that we are fulfilling with the work that we have as a state university, in this case bi-regional, but concentrated in an effort in the Ñuble Region, to carry out an aspect that is very relevant for the development of the region”.

On behalf of the Universidad del Bío-Bío, the work team will be made up of the pro-rector of the university, Fernando Toledo, the academic vice-rector, Peter Backhouse, the vice-rector for economic affairs, Reinier Hollander, and the vice-rector for research and post degree, Luis Lillo.

Financing

The first week of March, the Regional Council of Ñuble approved the project that contemplates teaching at the University of Bío-Bío, Medicine, as well as Chemistry and Pharmacy, with the financial support of the Regional Government of Ñuble. There will be a $14 billion investment in a collaboration agreement that will be valid for six years, of which $10 billion will be provided by the Regional Government.