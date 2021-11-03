Agreement between Fincantieri and Navantia to strengthen collaboration in European Defense – Defense Analysis

Fincantieri and Navantia have reached an agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to strengthen their relationship and explore the joint benefits of an expanded collaboration in the naval and maritime sectors.

Both companies, European reference shipyards, will evaluate future opportunities for the Italian and Spanish navies, including the development of joint projects and participation in the development of future destroyers and other naval platforms that will be part of the future European Defense Force.

The signing of the agreement will take place tomorrow, November 3, in the Navantia stand at the FEINDEF fair in Madrid, by the General Manager of the Naval Ships Division of Fincantieri Giuseppe Giordo and the President of Navantia Ricardo Domínguez.

Navantia and Fincantieri are already collaborating on the European Patrol Corvette (EPC) program, to date the most important naval initiative within the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) project, together with the French Naval Group.

“We have long agreed that, in order to withstand the global challenges of the future, we need solid and lasting cooperation in the field of defense and security at European level, precisely in this way our continent will be able to play an increasingly important role and this agreement goes in that direction ” said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri.

We are therefore very pleased to give substance to a plan that can no longer be postponed and to build a collaboration path based on important programs of the two Marines ”.

The president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez stressed “The real opportunity for collaboration that this MoU represents, as it is the first signed between the two companies at this level and with this ambitious scope. We aim to strengthen European defense and strengthen the position of the European defense industry and we think that agreements like ours pave the way for this goal ”.