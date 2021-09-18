Agreement between Ripple and Paydek | The bullish news of the week

Ripple continues, despite a certain static in the price, to expand its influence in the world of the real economy – and in particular in those economies where there is greater freedom in terms of adopting new solutions.

PayDek – company that deals with trans-national payments and offers advanced services a freelance and to those who work in the sector of work on demand has decided to rely on RippleNet for the settlement of some operations, demonstrating once again the importance of the protocol also in the so-called real economy.

Paydek deals with Ripple – it will boom in South America and Africa

Paydek is the latest of the big players to join Ripple

In Italy it is not a well-known group, but it has enormous relevance on a global scale. Paydek offers the possibility of having virtual checking accounts in different jurisdictions, combined with payment systems and payroll which are ideal for freelancer and geographically fluid companies.

For its payment services – and to improve costs and speed of service – yesterday announced that it will use Ripple and the services offered by its network – for a partnership that is already aiming for important results in Africa.

The next target will be that of Latin America, where the group has already partnered with Localpayment – which should bring its services to different countries and – most interestingly for investors – increase its volumes in a concrete way.

At Paydek, our goal is to offer the most efficient and least expensive payment systems to our customers. Our connection with Ripple in Africa and Latin America is a milestone in building tracks for local payments and for improving the payment infrastructure offered to our customers. The ability to provide instant payment delivery and a wide choice of options is vital for our customers.

This is the comment of Terry Hopkison, who is the most senior manager of Paydek – then accompanied by the words of Sendi Young, who is the leader of Ripple Europe.

Expanding Ripple’s user base to better serve Paydek’s customers is a demonstration of the qualities of the blockchain, in order to transform the global payments scenario. With Paydek, Ripple strengthens its presence in Africa and South America, leading the revolution in migrant remittances, in regions where speed of payments is crucial for people’s lives.

A sector, that of remittances, which is the same as they are trying to attack in El Salvador, a country where the integration of Bitcoin will allow the economically weaker sections of the population to save $ 400 million in commissions that would otherwise have been paid to Western Union and other groups in the sector.

Strongly bullish news for Ripple – here’s why

The value of $ XRP it is also strongly linked to the level of use of the network it represents. The commercial expansion of RippleNet, in particular when this occurs through groups of this importance, will therefore be quintessential for the growth – also in terms of capitalization – of Ripple.

If the price has stayed just above $ 1, in a market phase that would seem to be of full accumulation, this kind of news will help accumulate the necessary strength – with split bull run – to reach the targets set by our specialists in XRP forecasts. We continue to be bullish on Ripple – also and above all by virtue of this type of news.