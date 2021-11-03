Agreement between the Municipality of Taranto and the Sports Medicine Center, signed at the Palazzo di Città

The municipal administration and the Centro di Medicina dello Sport of Taranto have signed a ten-year agreement to guarantee health services in favor of the employees of the institution and disabled citizens.

The mayor Rinaldo Melucci and the director of the center, the sports doctor Francesco Santilio, have signed the deed at Palazzo di Città that will allow this important innovation in terms of welfare, specifically allowing a 20% cut on the rates of individual services for municipal, but above all the free admission for medical visits to disabled citizens who practice sports.

“We have closed this agreement with the Sports Medicine Center – explained the mayor -, also resolving a question related to the location of the structure. This mutual exchange will allow us to offer employees an extra opportunity to take care of their state of health, favoring a screening that is the patrimony of the entire community. Furthermore, the impact of this project on the approach to the Mediterranean Games of 2026 is not negligible: Taranto becomes a city of sport, also thanks to the quality of related services ».