Health

Agreement between the Municipality of Taranto and the Sports Medicine Center, signed at the Palazzo di Città

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Agreement between the Municipality of Taranto and the Sports Medicine Center

The municipal administration and the Centro di Medicina dello Sport of Taranto have signed a ten-year agreement to guarantee health services in favor of the employees of the institution and disabled citizens.

The mayor Rinaldo Melucci and the director of the center, the sports doctor Francesco Santilio, have signed the deed at Palazzo di Città that will allow this important innovation in terms of welfare, specifically allowing a 20% cut on the rates of individual services for municipal, but above all the free admission for medical visits to disabled citizens who practice sports.

“We have closed this agreement with the Sports Medicine Center – explained the mayor -, also resolving a question related to the location of the structure. This mutual exchange will allow us to offer employees an extra opportunity to take care of their state of health, favoring a screening that is the patrimony of the entire community. Furthermore, the impact of this project on the approach to the Mediterranean Games of 2026 is not negligible: Taranto becomes a city of sport, also thanks to the quality of related services ».

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cures with algorithms

3 days ago

the anger of over 1,700 mocked customers

3 days ago

Nutraceutical foods: health benefits

2 days ago

There is a lack of doctors in Varedo, continuity of day care activated

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button