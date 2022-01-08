agreement between the Region and general practitioners

Agreement between the Puglia Region and the unions of general practitioners (Fimmg, Smi and Snami) regarding the management of Covid cases in Puglia. “The agreement is good news – says the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano – because it shows a never lost harmony between the Region and the social partners on an issue that must see everyone united: the fight against the pandemic”. For the director of the health department, Vito Montanaro, “today’s agreement will allow the Apulian population to know the path of assistance and treatment in case of covid infection and confirms that general practitioners are fundamental in the fight against the pandemic” .

Following yesterday’s meeting, a joint communiqué was signed: “Today the Department of Health shared with the trade unions representing general medicine, within the regional Standing Committee, a memorandum of understanding for management on the regional territory of the Covid 19 emergency by identifying the paths and skills of the various actors directly involved. All subjects with a positive test result from Covid 19, as of 11.01.2022, will be managed directly by the ASL also through recall and generation of an appointment for the test to ascertain recovery.

Starting from 12.1.2022 asymptomatic subjects who test positive to a third generation antigen test or to a molecular test provided by the authorized structures, for the purposes of the isolation measure, the appointment for the tampon and the provision of successful healing, also for the purposes of the green pass, they will be managed directly by the local health authorities with automated methods and procedures generated by the IRIS platform. Only for symptomatic and positive subjects, in compliance with the provisions of Legislative Decree 229/2021, is the acceptance by the MaPs foreseen, which in addition to the normal activities already foreseen, will generate the request for a control buffer for the purpose of the provision of healing. The registration by the dispenser of a negative test result of the swab automatically involves the feeding of the database for the release of the green pass.

The signatory trade union organizations express satisfaction with the signing of the operating protocol which, in setting itself as its goal to give answers to the citizens of Puglia, will allow primary care doctors to better manage the clinical phase of the disease by consolidating the relationship of trust between the doctor and patient “.