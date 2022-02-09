agreement for 280 million with Spotify and new name at Camp Nou

To definitively emerge from the economic crisis, the Spanish club would be willing to do anything. Even to change the name of its historic stadium.

Barcelona returns to see the stars again. And on the musical ones he builds his own future given the agreement reached with the online music giant, Spotify, the Swedish platform born in 2006 and which is the undisputed leader in the music streaming service on demand. In fact, the final confirmations of a new multi-million dollar economic contract for the Laporta club for the next three years are coming from Spain.

The current president of Barcelona had already announced it upon the arrival of Xavi who had taken Koeman’s place and had reiterated it by openly attacking his predecessor: the tunnel for Barça is over and the goal is to get back competitive immediately. The Catalan giant was among the hardest hit by the pandemic, the impact of which devastated accounts and balance sheets, plunging it into an unprecedented economic crisis. Which has also had heavy repercussions on the sporting front, with Barcelona suddenly downsized both on the European and on the Spanish front.

Yet, the light seems to have been rekindled in the face of a new short-term investment strategy that also includes revisions of advertising contracts to give the crisis a sponge. The last balance was closed with impressive losses that reached 480 million euros and a total debt of 1 billion and 350 million euros.

Sarri changes the name to Milinkovic-Savic live: “He is making a path”

Aubameyang with the Barcelona shirt: Spotify will take the place of the current sponor

While waiting to regain their visibility on the pitch and resume winning in Barcelona, ​​the fans celebrate like a goal the agreement between the club and Spotify, a company that had already tried to enter international football in the past. The news coming from Spain is more than comforting: after a negotiation that has been going on for several weeks now – the first contact dates back to shortly after mid-January, now it seems that everything is more than outlined for a financial agreement that is more than decisive for the future of the company.

The figures that are being talked about in Spain are important given that the new sponsorship agreement would be from 280 million euros for the next three years, which would start with the next championship and last until the 2024-2025 vintage. Nothing comparable to the current income received by the club from the current sponsors: today Barcelona receives 55 million from Rakuten, 3.5 million from Stanley for the women’s team jerseys and 10 million from Beko. Spotify would multiply revenues and become the main sponsor for all the club’s sporting activities, in men’s and women’s football.

Everything is now awaiting formalization after Spotify’s leaders met those of Barcelona at the Camp Nou to define the details. And the legendary blaugrana stadium, in the agreement, should also change the name: Spotify will appear in front of the historical name, taking the whole scene. With all due respect to the nostalgics and purists of football of the past.