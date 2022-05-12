Agreement for Coutinho! Barça will sell the Brazilian to V…

The FC Barcelona and Philippe Coutinho will part ways permanently starting this Wednesday. The Catalan team was looking to get rid of the footballer, who was not in Xavi Hernández’s plans for the future. Many teams were following him, but the good performance shown by the Brazilian in the Premier has convinced Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard to continue counting on him for several more years, so they have exercised their purchase option.

This has been made known by the renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed through his Twitter account the agreement between both clubs for the transfer of the player. “Total agreement reached between Barcelona and Aston Villa for Philippe Coutinho. The deal is now complete and ready to be announced: Coutinho will become a player of Aston Villa in a permanent agreement”, was what was published by the Italian on the social network.

In the same way, the aforementioned source has assured that Steven Gerrard has played an important role in the hiring of Coutinho. The coach of the villains, who shared a dressing room with the midfielder during his time at Liverpool, was more than interested in retaining him, and made it known publicly. “Obviously, we want Coutinho here,” the English coach stated forcefully when asked about the situation of the Rio de Janeiro player.

The operation would close around 20 million euros, half of what was stipulated in the purchase option imposed by the Catalans on the British. However, the feeling from Can Barça is one of relief, since the sale of the midfielder will leave a net profit for the institution for the transfer price that will be accounted for in the financial year of the 2021-2022 campaign. In this way, the Catalans would be able to lower the negative salary limit they have in LaLiga’s financial fair play, in addition to saving the player’s salary of 13.5 million.

A disappointing transfer

The truth is that Coutinho’s ‘adventure’ in Barcelona was far from fulfilling what was expected. The footballer arrived at the Camp Nou after being one of the main figures at Liverpool, where he was key in Jurgen Klopp’s scheme. In Barcelona, ​​they saw him as Iniesta’s replacement in the culé midfield, but he never fulfilled the expectations they had of him. The international with the ‘verdeamarela’ never found his place in the Barça team, where he left a balance of 25 goals and 13 assists throughout 106 games played. Now, he hopes to get back to his best form in the league that saw him shine.