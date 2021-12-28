Sports

agreement for Muriel! De Laurentiis convinced Percassi

Latest news of the transfer market concerning Napoli and the transfer of Luis Muriel in January! Agreement between Atalanta and Naples for a loan with redemption, a phone call from De Laurentiis would have been decisive

Naples: agreement for Muriel with Atalanta

There are sensational news in Serie A for transfer of Muriel to Napoli who leaves Atalanta already in January. The Napoli transfer market is ready to take off with the farewell of Insigne who is close to Toronto and Osimhen who will go to the Africa Cup of Nations. Reinforcements are needed at Napoli and according to the site Southern sports the company of Aurelio De Laurentiis is thinking about buying Muriel from Napoli. A cinematic shot by the Italian president is ready to drive the fans crazy. According to the latest market news the Naples would have intensified contacts with Atalanta to buy Muriel.

Naples transfer market: De Laurentiis Percassi phone call for Muriel

As confirmed by Southern sports we are in the details for the possible transfer of Muriel to Napoli who would like to take it immediately in January. Decisive would have been a same-day phone call between De Laurentiis and Percassi for Muriel’s negotiation. The patron of Napoli would have unlocked the deal and the transfer of the Colombian striker to blue.

The agreement between Atalanta and Napoli for Muriel would be on the basis of a loan with a redemption obligation: 22.5 million euros in total payable in 4 years.

