agreement found between Stellantis and the Government

There Gigafactory Stellantis will take place in Termoli. The preview comes from the pages of the newspaper La Repubblica this morning 8 February. The official could arrive in the next few hours after the signatures that will kick off an investment of over 2.5 billion euros by the company born from the FCA-PSA merger with a public contribution from the Italian State of about 370 million which will fall on the production lines and on various tools necessary for the conversion of the Fiat plant in Rivolta del Re.

Just three weeks ago, the construction of the first Stellantis battery and battery cell factory in Italy (and third in Europe) had been questioned regarding the location in Termoliby the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares who, in the very aftermath of those declarations capable of alarming an entire territory, had been on a visit to the Termolese plant without however guaranteeing the unions the investment we are talking about since this summer.

Now the situation seems to have been unlocked according to what the national newspaper writes today The Republicusually very informed on the facts, not to mention that for some time the historic newspaper has passed under the management of Gedi Gruppo Editoriale which refers to Exor, the company controlled by the Agnelli-Elkann family.

According to what we read in Repubblica, on Wednesday morning 9 February at Palazzo Chigi the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti will meet the Undersecretary to the Presidency Roberto Garofoli and the other ministers, Daniele Franco of the Economy, Enrico Giovannini of the Energy Transition and Roberto Cingolani of the Ecological Transition and together they will take stock of the measures to be taken.

Among these, the contribution in favor of Stellantis for the Gigafactory of Termoli. For the government, in fact, losing Stellantis’ investment in Molise would have meant put thousands of jobs at serious risk (2,400 employed in the Termolese plant alone, without counting the related industries) just at the moment when Italy is about to embark on an epochal change in terms of ecological transition and therefore of production and employment. Also for this reason the unions had asked for greater clarity even before industrial plan that the company will have to unveil on March 1st.

Termoli will be the automotive group’s third Gigafactory in Europe after those of Douvrin in France and that of Kaiserslautern in Germany, two sites with 24 Gwh which guarantee supply for 500 thousand vehicles each and Termoli is expected to do the same.

Also according to what the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari writes, the Ministry of Economic Development should launch incentives for the purchase of electric cars but also development contracts, innovation agreements, measures for the purchase of machinery and for technology transfer, national funds for innovation as well as funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for research and development.