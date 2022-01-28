Agreement on green pass management in the bank and measures to protect workers – FIRST CISL

Unified press release from the general secretaries of Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin:

Agreement on green pass management in the bank and measures to protect workers

In the afternoon of today, Thursday 27 January, after a series of meetings with Abi, we signed an agreement regarding the new government provisions for the containment of the infection of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which as is known include, among other things , the obligation of the green pass by customers for access to the bank.

The agreement was reached after the request of the trade unions to find shared solutions for the management of the delicate phase of increasing the spread of the infection and constitutes a new addition to the Protocols containing “Measures to prevent, contrast and contain the spread of the Covid virus – 19 to guarantee the provision of banking sector services ”achieved since the beginning of the emergency.

In this context, the important solutions identified must be emphasized, placing at the center the maximum protection of workers in terms of health and safety, especially with respect to the possible consequences related to control activities, with attention also to professional and economic findings.

Furthermore, it was clarified that the obligation of the green pass is attributed by the Dpcm to customers and that the control, according to the provisions of the Government, can be carried out inside the premises even on a sample basis.

What has been defined below:

the immediate restoration of all the preventive measures and individual protective devices agreed at the time for the first wave of the pandemic: distancing, sanitization, hand disinfectant gel. Furthermore, the obligation to equip all staff with FFP2 type masks was introduced;

the use of agile work to avoid unnecessary travel and in the event of a precautionary quarantine, with however retention of the salary in case there is no possibility of using the agile work tool;

the commitment of timely communication, by the banks, to customers of the obligation of green certification and to the staff of the necessary procedures to be adopted for its control;

the definition by the banks of clear and specific indications for the management of situations of tension, including the prompt involvement of the police, to implement what is necessary to ensure the full safety of male and female workers and also of customers;

the restoration of customer access by booking with an appointment in the red and orange areas with the sole exception of non-programmable cash transactions;

customer access to the branch in the yellow and white areas within the limit of the maximum number of people admitted at the same time according to the provisions of the legislation against Covid-19;

the involvement in specific meetings of the Workers’ Safety Representatives to monitor the situation;

the suspension of the programming of on-site training and the severe limitation of staff missions;

the extension of the agreement for the realization of assemblies of female and remote workers.

To verify the effectiveness of these measures and the development of the spread of the infection, the parties will meet in February.

The agreement reached confirms the constant commitment to protect female and bank workers in this emergency phase, which has seen them guarantee an indispensable service for the country with professionalism, commitment and personal sacrifice.

Rome, January 27, 2022

The general secretaries

Fabi – First Cisl – Fisac ​​Cgil – Uilca – Unisin

The minutes of the meeting of January 27, 2022 on “Integration to the shared Protocol of April 28, 2020, and subsequent additions, containing measures to prevent, contrast and contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus to ensure the provision of services in the banking sector”

The communicated to male and female workers and the Press release of the general secretaries of Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin