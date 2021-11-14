Agreement on layoffs from IGuzzini, CEO Venturini: “Reorganization necessary We do not want to relocate or dispose of”

RECANATI – The manager intervenes after confirming the reduction in redundancies (from 102 to 43): “We have our feet firmly in this area”

“We have our feet firmly in this territory.” This is said by Cristiano Venturini, CEO of iGuzzini illuminazione who intervenes for the first time after the agreement reached in recent days by the management of the Recanati company with the substantial reduction of company redundancies: we have gone to 43 layoffs from the 102 feared in a first moment.

«The agreement signed in recent days – underlines Venturini – is very important for the future of our company, it contains painful choices, but unfortunately necessary to guarantee the sustainable growth of the company. iGuzzini illuminazione has always approached negotiations by combining listening and a sense of responsibility, also shared by the trade unions. This common approach has allowed us to reduce the number of people initially affected by the reorganization to less than half. We have always kept our collaborators at the center of our commitment, proposing solutions to meet them: financial contributions and early retirement to try to reduce as much as possible the impacts due to transformation “.

The administrator also explains the choices of the company: «We have taken these decisions because the global situation, under the strong acceleration of the pandemic, has called for organizational changes with determination and urgency to face an increasingly challenging competitive context. We had to reorganize in order not to restructure, to continue looking to the future with the same awareness as always. Our strategy does not envisage either relocations or divestitures, but – on the contrary – we intend to remain in this territory and create the conditions for this company to maintain its rightful place in both the national and international market. Exactly the opposite of some exploitation and, sometimes, falsehoods that have been said in recent weeks, to which we have never responded out of a sense of responsibility, but to which today we feel we have to reply. Like iGuzzini illuminazione, we believe that the development and growth of businesses, as well as the identification of solutions that can mitigate the impact of the choices imposed by the changed scenarios, are moments that should not divide, but encourage actions to continue to grow with the eyes. facing the future, but with our feet firmly in this territory, to which we feel we owe a lot and to which we will continue to give the same in the years to come ».

