agreement reached between the Region and general practitioners

A memorandum of understanding for the management of Covid cases in Puglia was signed late yesterday evening, Friday 7 January, between the Puglia Region and the unions of general practitioners (Fimmg, Smi and Snami).

“The agreement is good news – declares the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano – because it shows a never lost harmony between the Region and the social partners on an issue that must see everyone united: the fight against the pandemic”.

For the director of the health department, Vito Montanaro, “The agreement will allow the Apulian population to know the path of assistance and treatment in the event of a covid infection and confirms that general practitioners are fundamental in the fight against the pandemic”.

Following the meeting, a joint press release was signed:

“Today (yesterday for those who read ed) the Department of Health shared with the trade unions. representative of general medicine, within the Regional Permanent Committee, a memorandum of understanding for the management of the emergency from Covid 19 in the regional territory, identifying the paths and skills of the various actors directly involved.

All subjects with a positive test result from Covid 19, as of January 11, 2022, will be managed directly by the AA.SS.LL. also through recall and generation of an appointment for the test to ascertain healing.

As of January 12, 2022, asymptomatic subjects who test positive to a third generation antigen test or to a molecular test provided by authorized structures, for the purposes of the isolation measure, the appointment for the tampon and the provision of successful healing , also for the purposes of the green pass, will be managed directly by the AA.SSS.LL. with automated methods and procedures generated by the IRIS platform.

Only for symptomatic and positive subjects, in compliance with the provisions of Legislative Decree 229/2021, is the acceptance by the MaPs foreseen, which in addition to the normal activities already foreseen, will generate the request for a control buffer for the purpose of the provision of healing.

The registration by the dispenser of a negative test result of the swab automatically involves the feeding of the database for the release of the green pass.

The OO.SS. The signatories express satisfaction with the signing of the operational protocol which, in aiming to give answers to the citizens of Puglia, will allow primary care doctors to better manage the clinical phase of the disease by consolidating the relationship of trust between doctor and patient “