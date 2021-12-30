Agreement reached for former Ubi employees who moved to Bper. 1100 voluntary exits planned





Signed the first trade union agreement for l” harmonization of the supplementary contract for former Ubi employees and ex Intesa Sanpaolo absorbed in Bper following the acquisition of approx 600 branches by Intesa Sanpaolo, concluded in 2021. The agreement, which was signed during the night between the trade unions (Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin) and the top management of the bank, is of interest as a whole 18,000 employees.

RELEASES AND NEW HIRES

At the same time an agreement was reached to manage 1,100 staff outings, all with voluntary retirement and early retirement, using the Solidarity Fund. The outputs are compensated by 550 new hires indefinitely and by further ones 300 stabilization of leasing contracts and additional 122 confirmations of apprentices and fixed-term contracts. With the agreement, the company also undertakes to allocate a specific quota of hiring and stabilization in the territories in order to contain the fallout following the exits.

HARMONIZE THE SUPPLEMENTARY CONTRACTS

Regarding the harmonization of supplementary contractsi, which also involves former workers Unipol Banca and also establishes positive updates of the contractual provisions intended for the “pre-merger” audience of the Bper group workers, agreements concerning to health care and ancillary policies, supplementary pension (expected increases from 0.25% to 0.90%, with a minimum company contribution threshold of 3.90%), mobility and commuting (recognized imported protections and economic indemnities), part time (renewed for 24 months).

COMMENTS

«The signed package of agreements respects people, enhances contractual histories, pays attention to territories and projects Bper towards the future. Now we expect to conclude harmonization and discuss the new industrial plan»Comments the national secretary of Fabi, Mattia Pari. «With the agreements reached on this day the solidity of trade union relations in the Bper group and realizes a substantial step forward towards the complete harmonization of the recently acquired realities, at the same time guaranteeing the historical workers of the group with agreements on social security, assistance and commuting. Furthermore, with the important number of hires in the face of the personnel maneuver, generational turnover is ensured by relating exits and hires, also with support forecasts for the workforce in the territories “observes the coordinator Fabi in the Bper group, Antonella Sboro.

Alessandro Frontini, Provincial secretary of Fabi, he is very satisfied, considering the impact that this agreement will have in the province of Varese. «We managed to find an agreement on fundamental issues – explains the trade unionist – let’s just think about health insurance policy or supplementary pension. With this agreement, new positions will have to be opened in the funds of the Bper group and, for the lower levels of contribution, an integration has been foreseen for the company ». A certain concern was also generated by territorial mobility and the exit plan, again on a voluntary basis, announced by Bper. “On this front – continues Frontini – the agreement provides for acommuting allowance for the entire audience of Bper, with effect retroactive. To underline a very important one maneuver of generational change and the stabilization of temporary workers present in the company. Finally, it was necessary to resolve all those rules that the former Ubi audiences who entered the Bper group carried with them, with this understanding the expiry of the December 30, 2021 was extended by one year. From the first weeks of January we will start working again to find a solution to all the needs of the new audience ».

Satisfaction was also expressed by the top management of B for Bank: “The agreements reached constitute an important premise for the new challenges that the Group will be called upon to face with the industrial plan 2022-2024- said the CEO Piero Luigi Montani – These agreements will allow, among other things, the entry of new resources, also in support of youth employment and with a view to generational renewal. I also emphasize the important harmonization of some economic and regulatory treatments which concern the various companies involved in the recent extraordinary transactions, successfully completed by the Bper Banca group ».

