agreement reached on founded ‘hopes’

Here we are! In fact, the arrival of the signature of Stefano Pioli on the new contract which will extend, probably by another two years with option for the third, his relationship with Milan; there will also be a salary adjustment, practically a doubling of the current remuneration to which any substantial bonuses could be added.

Key man

And the focus is precisely on the latter. Pioli’s Milan will allow his key man – as Paolo Maldini himself defined it before a Champions League match – to increase his salary thanks to important victories, ambitious results and trophies on the bulletin board? To see how the Rossoneri play, the percentage is quite high. On the other hand, Pioli has always made it his mantra: “The difference is made by the head even before the physical condition. We are demonstrating – explained the Parma coach after the victory in Bologna – that we always believe in it and never give up, then it is clear that a bit of tiredness – given the absences and the many matches – there is. The mentality is making the difference “.

Well-founded hope

On the mentality everything is played. And Pioli’s Milan built it starting from the post lockdown, with the coach who had the ability to keep a group of singles together to make them become a collective that, in two years, has always always been always. among the best teams in Italy. This year, then, seems to be that of the possible and definitive consecration: you will need to win something. With Pioli, firm, at the helm.