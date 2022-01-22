Agreement signed between Fvg and the giant Novartis

“Friuli Venezia Giulia wants to be attractive to multinational companies and startups in order to accompany their transformation into companies. On this basis the agreement with Novartis, the first international player for pharmaceutical research, aimed at creating a pole of life sciences in our region is a strategic step of fundamental importance “. Governor Massimiliano Fedriga said this today in Trieste during the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Novartis Italia for the creation of an innovation pole in the health sector through a public / private partnership.

As the governor remarked, the regional structure has worked to quickly arrive at this protocol just two months after the first contact with Novartis. “The vision of this initiative – added Fedriga -, which aims at innovation in the healthcare sector through digital technology and the growth of startups, is not limited to national borders, but looks at the area of ​​neighboring countries to the region from the perspective of a markedly international horizon, also given the scientific and industrial dimension of the partner which records 50 billion in annual turnover at a global level “. As illustrated by the governor, the first step of this collaboration will be the establishment of a joint working group aimed at defining project proposals relating to themes of strategic interest for the Region and to enhance the most innovative realities of the sector in the area, always with the goal of creating a regional pole of life sciences.

For her part, the regional councilor for research, Alessia Rosolen, recalled the actions implemented by the Region in the field of research in the health sector. These include the establishment of the regional cluster of life sciences by identifying the manager in the Alto Adriatico technological pole and the construction of the entire Digital innovation hub system by integrating the entire socio-health sector into the activities. Furthermore, Rosolen highlighted the resources foreseen in the budget (15 million) for the establishment of a public / private foundation aimed at encouraging the development of startups in the area and the establishment of a fund to transform the same startups into companies. The 9 million of the ERDF funds also serve as the economic basis for the agreement, aimed at the development of startups. These regional allocations, the commissioner pointed out, will then be added to those of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Finally, the CEO of Novartis Italia, Pasquale Frega, underlined how this agreement, based on proximity to citizens and digital innovation, represents a first important step in the path of Italian healthcare. “The company – he said again – will support this project with all its resources, in terms of experiences that in recent years have been enriched with new and greater IT skills”.