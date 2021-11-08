agreement with the Puglia Region

General practitioners in the field to administer the third doses of the anti Covid vaccine. The Puglia Region today reached an agreement with the category to obtain additional help for the vaccination campaign in the area. A work that is added to the network of vaccination points, hubs and pharmacies, especially for the frail and most at risk subjects, also guaranteeing home vaccinations for the non-ambulatory.

“I would like to thank – declares the councilor for Health, Pier Luigi Lopalco – the general practitioners who, thanks to the widespread diffusion throughout the territory and their direct knowledge of patients, will be able to give a concrete hand in the fight against covid, confirming the excellent results of the coverage already achieved in Puglia “.

“The negotiation – explains the director of the health policy department, Vito Montanaro – was challenging because we wanted to enhance the requests of the trade union organizations on the organization of the vaccination campaign in GP clinics, confirming that an evolved model of territorial health care based on the activity of family doctors “.

How the vaccination campaign will continue

The regional control room also evaluated the actions to continue the Covid vaccination campaign, based on the indications of the circular of the Extraordinary Commissioner Figliuolo, of last November 4.

These are the priorities identified by the control room:

– The definition of the actions for the identification of the current audience of the Apulians who will be able to obtain the administration of the third dose;

– The definition of the organizational strategy for the continuation of the vaccination campaign;

– The definition of the communication campaign in order to sensitize the administration of the third dose, as well as the recruitment of Apulians not yet vaccinated.

“The audience – explains the director of the Health Policies Department, Vito Montanaro – which includes the target groups potential users of the completion of the vaccination cycle, counts 1.5 million Apulians (1 million over 60, 400 thousand frail, 130 thousand operators sanitary). 110 thousand of the members of this audience have already been vaccinated with the third dose.

And soon other target groups such as over 50s, school workers and law enforcement will be added. Finally, the network of active vaccination points will have to be verified in order to make it consistent with the planning of the activities necessary to meet the objectives of the current vaccination campaign “.

From the examination of the data referring to the administration of the second doses, it emerged that around mid-November the number of potential applicants for the administration of the third dose will increase, according to the rules established by the Technical Scientific Committee (additional dose and booster dose).

The target groups currently included in the third dose administration campaign, as identified above, will be able to book using the channels already activated (website, Pharmacup, toll-free number).

To achieve the set objectives, in addition to the ordinary communication campaign through newspapers, TV and social networks, the active call system will also be used, using regional call centers and sending telephone messages.

“Getting vaccinated early and well – adds the councilor for health, Pier Luigi Lopalco – is the only way we have to avoid serious illnesses among the population most at risk and to pass the winter that is about to come safely”.