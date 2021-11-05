AGRESTI: “Mourinho? Other than referees, we should talk about the game”

The tie with Bodo Glimt, who confirmed himself at the top of the Conference League group, explodes the criticism of Roma’s Mourinho. “It would take the seriousness to talk about what happens from the point of view of the game” attacks Stefano Agresti, referring to the post-match words of the coach. According to Francesco Balzani: “Giving a small car to someone who has always driven a Formula 1 can be dangerous, you risk going off the road”.

“I would seriously start thinking about changing form: I’d like to imagine Rome with a 3-4-2-1” the reflection of Jacopo Palizzi.

This and much more in "Maximum Listening", section de LAROMA24.IT edited by the editorial staff.

Roma suffered a lot yesterday, as has been happening for weeks. I don’t know if Mourinho is on someone’s balls… In Italy probably many, but in Europe I thought the music was different. They didn’t give him two clear penalties, but I don’t want to come up with excuses: the quality of the game is not that great and the physical condition of some players is lacking (ROBERTO PRUZZO, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport and News)

A message to Mourinho: Rome is a little dangerous for young people, even the strongest and highest paid risk getting lost, check the situation… Just think that Mancini is about to get a 3.5 million a year contract. It is part of Mourinho’s ‘magic circle’, in which there are also Cristante and Pellegrini, who happen to be getting millionaire renewals. But they must deserve them … They made Bodo a team of phenomena, this Rome is unwatchable! And there is an Abraham case as big as a house: they spent 45 million on this boy who is now dead and limp … (ILARIO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport and News)

But could it not be that the holders of Roma, in addition to the reserves, are inferior to the holders of Bodo? (FERNANDO ORSI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport and News)

I would seriously begin to think about changing form: I would like to imagine Rome with a 3-4-2-1, it would give you alternatives even in the 13-14 players that Mourinho considers. This could be a solution simply to make Abraham feel less alone and centralize Zaniolo (JACOPO PALIZZI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Do you realize who Roma’s opponents were? You know they lost the Champions League preliminaries with Legia Warsaw, who yesterday scored 4 goals from Napoli? Let’s talk about Mourinho’s flop: Roma have no play. And are we still talking about the referees? It would take the seriousness to talk about what happens from the point of view of the game. Or the non-game. Instead Mourinho talks about the referees and takes it out again with Darboe and Villar… So he also disrespects the Friedkins who give him all that money. He makes selfish analyzes to justify his failures (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport and News)

At this point, if Abraham’s conditions are these, in Venice stay out and play two nearby strikers like Shomurodov and Mayoral (VALENTINA CATONI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

It is clear that there are game problems, but it is equally clear that Roma have managed to straighten out a negative situation, they deserve the sufficiency. We are talking about a fourth-placed team, not one fighting for relegation. And I don’t think there is this sieve defense in the league. Mourinho has recently arrived and you cannot expect football-entertainment overnight, the difficulties of Roma were predictable and nothing is compromised (XAVIER JACOBELLI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport and News)

Roma totally lacks offensive schemes, then there is also a problem of individuals (AUGUSTO CIARDI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Giving a small car to someone who has always driven a Formula 1 can be dangerous, you risk going off the road. Roma are not ‘Special’ but of an embarrassing normality: on a tactical, technical, athletic level, they took an incredible lesson yesterday. You can’t take Mourinho if you know you can’t make him an adequate team, at which point it would have been better to bet on a De Zerbi (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Bodo / Glimt is a very modest team, of a modest league. Roma have conceded 8 goals from them in two games, including 6 with the owners on the pitch. It’s bad enough. Mourinho clung to the referee as usual. He was right, but against the Norwegians he wouldn’t even have the right to do it … (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport and News)

There were penalties, but if while I turned off the angry TV with Milan, today I can’t talk about referees … After these two games with Bodo, I now expect everything in the Conference League too (RICCARDO COTUMACCIO, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Why must Mourinho also insist on putting Cristante at the center of the defense? It never worked as a solution (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

The fact that they send you a referee like Papapetrou makes you understand the value of this competition. But you can’t be point-to-point with Bodo / Glimt: this is one of the most ridiculous groups in the history of Roma and at 85% you will finish second … (ALESSIO NARDO, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

I hope Mourinho will stay with Roma for three years, but I expect more from him: Roma cannot be just this. The offensive organization is missing, the team does not seem to have clear ideas. The selfishness of some players worries me. Do they play for themselves or for Roma? (GIORGIO DE ANGELIS, PlayRoma)