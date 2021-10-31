AGRESTI: “Roma-Milan? The Giallorossi can win”

On the day of Roma-Milan, the main theme in the discussions of the Roman ether is clearly the match between the Giallorossi and the Rossoneri, which will close on Sunday in Serie A at 20.45 at the Olympic Stadium. “For the Giallorossi today is a great opportunity“, is the opinion of Stefano Agresti, while second Gianluca Lengua “with Milan it will be the most important match of the first round“.

______

This and much more in “Maximum Listening”, section de LAROMA24.IT edited by the editorial staff. A walk among the most important radio programs in the capital. Enjoy the reading.

______

Ibrahimovic makes me more and more afraid of Giroud, when he is on the field he makes the ward alone, he worries me more and more than Giroud who is a splendid player who, however, scores little. For the Giallorossi today is a great opportunity, it will not be easy but the Giallorossi can win. If Roma beat Milan there would be a wave of optimism and not just in the Champions League (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio, 104.5, Football is served)

A watershed match for the Roma season, but in a positive way. A draw would be a positive result, given what happened yesterday in the championship. With a point you would remain in the Champions League, but it is not fair to make calculations, Roma must try to win and demonstrate that they have personality and mentality to bring home the big matches (ROBERTO MAIDA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Football is served)

The match against Milan will be the most important match of the first round, certainly the most important so far. In this train of matches that have followed the stop at least 4 points you have to score them. Then it’s a positive moment, Juventus are lost, Lazio have drawn, you could take more important (GIANLUCA LENGUA, Radio Radio 104.5, Football is served)

El Shaarawy is the twelfth owner of Rome. The Mourinho factor is there and you can feel it, even when he makes a particular statement, we immediately think “it’s Mourinho, let him do it”. I hope that tonight the coach will bring out the best in the team, against Napoli he has shown that he is always there and has made himself heard, with Milan you can do even better (RICCARDO COTUMACCIO, Tele Radio Stereo 92.7)

Mourinho’s words? Journalists must not protect, they must inform. If there hadn’t been the question about the squad, for example, nothing would have been known about them today. There is a desire for Rome, there is a particular attachment to the team this year and participation in the stadium proves it, the square has understood the Friedkin project (ALESSANDRO ORICCHIO, Tele Radio Stereo 92.7)