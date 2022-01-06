Agriculture at CES: John Deere introduces the fully autonomous tractor. And it’s not just a prototype | CES 2022

It might seem strange that an agricultural machinery manufacturer attends a technology fair such as the CES of Las Vegasbut when it comes to John Deere we are talking about probably the best products in the industry. And a company with this reputation certainly couldn’t miss the possibility of transforming its tractors into much more technological machines.

Over time, the company had left several clues about its studies, such as in 2017 when it acquired Blue River and its artificial intelligence algorithms, or when in the last year it had turned to Intel to solve an age-old welding problem, and it had subsequently acquired majority control of Kreisel Electric.

So for the 2022 edition we discover the culmination of this work, with the first fully autonomous John Deere tractor, the result of a work that lasted twenty years, and that is not only a prototype, but already in the fields to work and also for sale.

Based on the John Deere 8R, the autonomous tractor has a system of GPS guidance and six pairs of stereo cameras which allow 360 degree obstacle detection and distance calculation. All images from the cameras are fed into one neural network that classifies each pixel in about 100 milliseconds, and decides whether the tractor should continue or stop, based on the detection of an obstacle. The same neural network is also able to recognize the different plants, and therefore distinguish between crops or weeds, eliminating the latter.

While in other parts of the world there is a slight return to the world of cultivated fields, in the United States the farmer has an average of 55 years, and therefore faces a crisis of personnel, but with increasing demand for products. The autonomous 8R therefore helps to do more, with fewer personnel, even if the price is clearly proportionate to such a novelty: it takes $ 500,000.