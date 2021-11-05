Agriculture exemption, Green light to applications for the quarter November-January 2021













One month to apply to INPS for an extraordinary contribution exemption in favor of companies belonging to the agricultural, fishing and aquaculture sectors, as well as professional agricultural entrepreneurs, direct farmers, sharecroppers and settlers.

This was announced by INPS in the message no. 3774/2021 in which he explains that the form for the exemption from contributions referred to in Article 16 and 16-bis of Legislative Decree no. 137/2020 converted with law n. 176/2020 (so-called refreshment decree) as amended by article 19 of legislative decree no. 41/2021 converted with law n. 69/2021 (so-called support decree).

Incentive

The incentive consists of a extraordinary exemption from the payment of contributions to be paid by companies belonging to the agricultural, fishing and aquaculture sectors, including wine and beer companies as well as professional agricultural entrepreneurs, direct farmers, sharecroppers and settlers. The ATECO codes of the sectors benefiting from the subsidy are identified in Annex 1 to Inps Circular no. 131/2021 with which the Institute disciplined the measure. The relief concerns the contributions due in the following months of competence: November 2020, December 2020, January 2021. It does not have negative consequences for workers for retirement purposes. In any case, the exemption cannot exceed the amount of contributions due by employers, net of any other concessions or reductions to which they are entitled.

Measure

For self-employed agricultural workers (direct farmers, professional agricultural entrepreneurs, settlers and sharecroppers) the exemption is recognized in the measure corresponding to one twelfth of the contribution due with reference to each month in which the exemption is available (November, December and January), with the exclusion of the premiums and contributions due to INAIL, in relation only to the units active in the reference months. For employers, the exemption concerns only the contribution to be paid by the same (with the exception of social security withholdings made on the employee’s salary, the severance pay and the Inail contribution) due in November, December and January 2021.

Access mode

To access the relief, employers must submit the relevant application using the form “Contribution exemption art. 16-16 bis DL 137/2020 year 2020-2021”Available on the« Portal of Facilitations »(formerly« DiResCo ») of the INPS website; self-employed workers in the “Self-employed pension scheme in agriculture”, in the section “Two-way communication”> “Sending communication”. In both cases, the application must be submitted in 30 days from the publication of the INPS message (therefore by 4 December).

The Institute explains that, once the deadline set for the presentation of the exemption requests has expired, in the event of a positive outcome, each taxpayer will be notified of the definitively authorized amount, via certified e-mail or individual news (autonomous). In the event that the resources necessary to cover all the requests are greater than the amounts allocated, the total amount of the exemption will be reduced proportionally to the entire audience of beneficiaries. In 30 days from the communication of the final authorized amount, the taxpayers must pay the contribution due in excess of the authorized amount.

Documents: Inps message n. 3774/2021