Agronetwork, the Farnetti president makes her debut: sustainable nutritional strategies in the foreground

ROME – The new team of Agronetwork, the association for the promotion of agribusiness constituted by Confagricoltura, Nomisma and Luiss-Guido Carli University, met on the occasion of the first Presidential Committee under the guidance of the newly elected president Sara Farnetti. The dialogue between agriculture and industry, protagonists in the scenario of environmental sustainability, is fundamental for the evolution of the agri-food system increasingly oriented towards the themes of healthy and sustainable food, of the nutrition, of the longevity and of consumer health, with which it is necessary to confront through a scientific approach. And it is precisely in the difficulties of this particular historical period that the role of Agronetwork assumes greater importance. It is indeed necessary promote and facilitate the development of the competitiveness of agri-food companies and, more generally, of the Italian agri-food heritage, as an identity data of the country. “We can do it – emphasizes Sara Farnetti – through a strategy even more aimed at the territory, at agri-food companies, more service-oriented, capable of grasping the needs of planning, industry / agriculture dialogue, research and innovation “.

“The new presidency of Agronetwork – also following a reflection on the most topical issues by the Committee – will see three major guidelines on which it will be particularly committed – explained Farnetti –: sustainability, efficiency, circularity of the agri-food supply chains and the recovery and enhancement of by-products in each production and service phase along the food chain up to the final consumer; the functional and nutraceutical use of foods and recipes of our gastronomic traditions, with attention to the composition of the diets and their balancing with a view to personalization; the urgent infrastructure and modernization of our country, especially in inland areas, thanks also to community resources, from digital to genomic research, from precision agriculture to the management of big data, from logistics to interporting. These projects will see a very strong integration of agricultural and industrial entrepreneurial energies, as well as of the different technological skills and scientific disciplines present in our country at a level of excellence “. Sustainability, digitization, training, applied scientific research are essential for the competitiveness of agri-food companies and, as the president of Confagricoltura says Massimiliano Giansanti, “the role of analysis and in-depth analysis of a think tank such as Agronetwork is fundamental for agrifood“.