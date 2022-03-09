Two years after the first lockdown, caused by Covid-19, the city of Agropoli wanted to remember the health personnel who are victims of the coronavirus with a monument, located in the gardens dedicated to the fallen of Nassiriya. The work of art, made by the local artist Erminio Arianowas inaugurated this afternoon in the presence of the Prefect of Salerno, Francesco Russo.

The initiative was promoted by the municipal administration and the Barlotti pharmacy, which also donated a defibrillator to the community, located in front of the town hall, in Piazza della Repubblica. At the ceremony, among the various authorities, also the chief prosecutor of Vallo della Lucania, Antonio Ricci. Also present Ignazio Mililloowner of the Barlotti pharmacy, and the manager of the Covid Center in Agropoli, Rosa Lampasona.

“It was only right to remember the sacrifice of the many health workers who died during this terrible pandemic. A sacrifice that has made it possible to treat over 12 million Covid-19 positive citizens ”, the mayor reiterated in his speech.

Also important is the testimony of the Russian Prefect who once again highlighted how the “sense of community, of unity even in difficult moments, is the true strength of our nation”.