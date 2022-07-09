AGT: Jackie Evancho reveals she has osteoporosis

Opera singer Jackie Evancho has revealed she has osteoporosis, a condition she developed after suffering from anorexia, an eating disorder she has struggled with since she was a teenager. Jackie came to the music scene after competing on America’s Got Talent when she was 10 years old. Jackie auditioned through YouTube for the fifth season and was selected to be part of the live shows. His voice took AGT and the whole country by storm, and she reached the final. Jackie came in second place, finishing behind soul singer Michael Grimm.

In 2020, Jackie appeared in the third season of The Masked Singer. Her costume on this show was Kitty, and she was an immediate crowd pleaser. Her goal was to show people that she was more than just a classical singer. So she performed pop songs from artists like Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and Amy Winehouse every week. Jackie was unmasked in week 13 of competition, finishing in fifth place. Jackie had a relationship with masked singer host Nick Cannon, as he also hosted AGT when she was a candidate.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

In an interview with People, Jackie revealed that she is currently battling anorexia-induced osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones. Jackie was involved in a car accident which left her with two broken bones which she described as “unnatural,” which prompted her to go see a doctor. She says, “That’s how I learned that my eating problems caused osteoporosis. So now I’m 22 and I have osteoporosis.” It is not uncommon for people with eating disorders to also develop osteoporosis, according to Dr. Susan Albers, who was also interviewed by People.

Jackie has been open about her struggles with anorexia, saying: “I’m still fighting, but I’m fighting, which is good because a year ago I was completely giving in to it, and it’s so dark and painful.” Jackie is working on her ninth album, Carousel of Time, which she plans to release in September. The singer throws herself into her music and uses it to create “something beautiful out of something painful.” Jackie reveals that she is in a much better place now and is ready to make some changes in her life.

It’s never easy for kids to be thrust into the spotlight like Jackie was when she was 10. Her music touched millions when she competed in 2010, and it still resonates years later. What is most admirable about Jackie is how open she is to her struggles and how determined she is to make the necessary changes in her life. As she continues to fight her fight, the AGT and masked singer alum serves as an inspiration to young people around the world who may be facing something similar.

Source: People

90 Day Fiancé: Tarik and Hazel Reveal Truth About Abuse Allegations