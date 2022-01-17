Agudelo and Gyasi answer Leao. The referee Serra makes a mistake and does not give the goal to Messias- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci

Leao unlocks in the 46th minute, after Hernandez missed a penalty. Provedel’s saves keep the Spezia afloat, which then comes out in the last half hour: first he draws with Agudelo then closes with Gyasi. A sensational referee error denies Messias the 2-1 goal. Serra in tears after the match

From unbridled joy to the hottest disappointment. Milan-Spezia all in the last, crazy, three minutes. Messias scores the phantom goal with a formidable left-footed shot at the corner but the referee has just stopped play due to Bastoni’s intervention from behind on Rebic. The ball goes to the Brazilian and Mr. Marco Serra, a young referee of the Turin section, slips on the classic banana peel, whistling without waiting for the development of the action and nullifying the three-point shot of the Pioli gang. The Rossonere sliding doors: that shot would be from three points and Milan would command the table, an ephemeral record given that Inter must recover a game, but substantial before two very severe tests, Juventus and the derby. And instead Serra’s serious mistake gives another truth: the Devil, deprived of the 2-1, launches on the assault and the rivals, lucid and organized, hit him and sink on the counterattack with Gyasi in the 96 ‘after the goal. Agudelo who had equalized that of Leao.

Spezia wins in comeback thanks to the Serra effect the third consecutive away game, while Milan fall for the first time in the new year. A defeat conditioned by the heavy oversight of the referee, who immediately realizes the mistake and apologizes to the Rossoneri on the pitch, especially Rebic, who takes his face in his hands as if to say what have you been up to? Serra would like to go back, but there is no way: there are those in his locker room who saw him in tears.

Milan furious and stunned, but if they remained second in the standings e he threw away a golden opportunity even for his mistakes. Some matches a team that wants the Scudetto has to find a way to win them. But not the usual team: Diaz runs in circles, Theo

hardly ever triggers the turbo e misses a penalty, Ibra does not record. There is no conviction in front of the goal. Only Leao inspired. The unstoppable Portuguese, shots, dribbling and at the end the lob in the 46th minute of the first half that breaks the balance after three miracles by Provedel.

The goal is not a release. In the second half you wait for the Rossoneri sprint and instead, after another great save by Provedel, the third with your feet, on Saelemaekers, you find the Spezia, determined and ferocious, commanded by Thiago Motta. Agudelo’s graft was decisive who, within six minutes, collects Green’s cross from the left and signs the draw. Milan on the ground, unable to get up. He would have time to make up for it, but it would take clarity and determination. And instead the Spezia to become dangerous with the restarts. The peer seems written. Until the sensational recovery when the Devil, perhaps driven by desperation, finds energy and courage. The goal disallowed, onecross of Ibrahimovic



, a couple of scrums before the fatal restart. A black night. The fatal spice. A nightmare.

Last year at the Peak it ended the same way

and the 2-0 for Spezia had launched Inter towards the Scudetto. This time not quite so, but certain defeats in the league economy weigh on. Pioli knows this very well. We have been wronged. The error occurred and was serious. In the end, I struggled to calm my players down. The referee whistled a half foul on Rebic, who perhaps wasn’t there and did it when the ball was already in Messias. But we have our faults because we had to be more concrete, lucid and attentive. The first half was not supposed to end 1-0….