Aguero malore, striker stopped for at least three months
Sergio Aguero will have to remain stationary for at least three months, after the cardiac arrhythmia that was encountered after the Barça-Alavés match in which the Barça striker felt ill in the first half and was replaced before the interval by Philippe Coutinho . This was announced by Barcelona who, in a press release, explained that Aguero “underwent a diagnostic and therapeutic course by Dr. Josep Brugada” and that “in the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his path. of healing “.