Aguero sees big for Lionel Messi and PSG in the Champions League

The Argentinian thinks his compatriot can help PSG win the C1 this season, because the Argentinian star “finds his best level”.

Lionel Messi has regained his splendor this season. In great difficulty last year for his first season at PSG, the Argentinian has adapted to French football and after a complete summer preparation is much better on his legs and at a much better level than last season. Proof of this is that the seven-time Ballon d’Or has already scored three goals and delivered five assists in Ligue 1.

“Messi’s team will always be a candidate for victory in C1”

Lionel Messi has largely contributed to PSG’s very good start to the season in the league, with the capital club still undefeated, but he will now have to confirm his renewed form in the Champions League. Last year, the Argentinian was present in the group stage, more than in Ligue 1, and this year, PSG will still be eagerly awaited on the European scene after the disappointment following the elimination in the round of 16 against at Real Madrid last year.

Former Argentina international Aguero believes that, thanks to Lionel Messi, this could be Paris Saint-Germain’s year, as he said in an interview with Stake: “Leo Messi’s team will always be a candidate. It looks like he’s back to his best and Leo has that winning mentality he needs in any team that aspires to achieve everything.”

“PSG already have a lot of experience in Europe”

“We know his competitive spirit. And even more so if he is with great players like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. And PSG have already acquired a lot of experience in Europe”, added the former Manchester City striker. Messi was heavily criticized by PSG fans during his first season at the club after a free transfer from FC Barcelona.

But the 35-year-old has made a strong start to the season alongside Neymar and Mbappé, with the trio showing their firepower so far. Lionel Messi and his PSG team-mates kick off their Champions League campaign with a home game against Juventus on Tuesday night and the whole of Europe will be watching their performance very closely.