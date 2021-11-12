Aguero, shock from Spain: malignant cardiac arrhythmia, will have to retire

Sergio Aguero he could be forced to retire from the world of football. According to Radio Catalunya, the cardiac arrhythmia detected on the 33-year-old Argentine striker of Barcelona following the pain in the chest accused during the La Liga match against Alavés on October 10th would be of a “malignant” nature.

What is the malignant arrhythmia of the Barcelona forward Aguero by Federico Mereta November 12, 2021





No official statement

If the news were confirmed it would be a very hard blow for Kun Aguero and for Barcelona who had invested in the Argentine this summer before Messi’s farewell. The latest update of the club on the player is still on November 2 when, after the visits with Doctor Josep Brugada, the company announced the three-month stop to then evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment and the recovery process. It is not excluded that, after this news, Aguero himself, always very active on social networks, will update his fans and supporters of the Catalan club.